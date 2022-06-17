Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.10. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 45,575 shares.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.62.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.