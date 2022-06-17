Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

