Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 1,278,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.