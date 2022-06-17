Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.55. 293,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,133. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

