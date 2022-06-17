Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,664,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,664,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

