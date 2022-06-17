Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 101,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $156.03. 79,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.52.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

