Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $854,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,838 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.73. 3,766,880 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

