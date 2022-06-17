Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. American Tower comprises about 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.03. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

