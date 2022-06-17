Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 243,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

