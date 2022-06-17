Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 1,138,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

