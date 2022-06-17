UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €69.00 ($71.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.25. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

