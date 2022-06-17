UBS Group Trims BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Target Price to €2.60

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €2.80 ($2.92) to €2.60 ($2.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

