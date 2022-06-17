Umbrella Network Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $295,320.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

