United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 16,305,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,348,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28.

United Airlines ( NYSE:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

