Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

