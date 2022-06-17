US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 31,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 150,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

