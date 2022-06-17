Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. 107,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,563,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. Analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

