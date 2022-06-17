Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

