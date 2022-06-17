Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $654,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.78. 10,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

