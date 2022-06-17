VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 1,253,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,140,428. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

