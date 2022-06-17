Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,711,312 shares.The stock last traded at $102.81 and had previously closed at $108.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

