Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

