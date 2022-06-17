Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

