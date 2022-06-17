Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $93.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.