Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

