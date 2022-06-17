Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $47.78 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,775,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.36 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

