Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells $224,942.67 in Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 92,569 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $224,942.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,617,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

