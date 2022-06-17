Velas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and $2.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001708 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,313,640,870 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.