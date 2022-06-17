Venus (XVS) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Venus has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00020047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,524.18 or 1.00181020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00031116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

