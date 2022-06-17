Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,289. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

