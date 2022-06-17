Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

VRNT stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,528 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,322. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after buying an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 109,212 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

