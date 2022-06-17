Verso Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $421,355.63 and $7,833.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.46 or 0.05519969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00311073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012993 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

