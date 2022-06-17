VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $34,633.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and $34,633.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $908.14 or 0.04432731 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,889,121 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

