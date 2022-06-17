Vesper Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $31,088.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.01476108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00092591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013009 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,433 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.