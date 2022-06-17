Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 5.1%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.25. 38,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 27,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

