Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viewtran Group (VIEWF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.