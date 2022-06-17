Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,882. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

