Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

TTD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 101,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

