voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

