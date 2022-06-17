Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.