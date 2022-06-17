Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
