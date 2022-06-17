Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IDE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

