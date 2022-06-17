Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 31,930 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 249,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000.

BCX opened at $9.85 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

