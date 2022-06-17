Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 130,847 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth $27,556,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 343,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 217,156 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

