Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.12 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

AMWL stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

