Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

