Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.41.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

GAN Profile (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.