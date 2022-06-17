Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Avalon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.