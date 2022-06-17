Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 128,000 OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,719,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,829,000.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLITU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.