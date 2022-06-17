Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Ooma worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Ooma stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

