Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.